Man arrested in Berrien Co. child porn incident

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A registered sex offender was arrested in connection to child porn possession in Berrien County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Curtis Dwayne Watson, 60, was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 23.

The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit started investigating Watson’s online activity after getting two tips “regarding the online possession and distribution of images depicting child sexual abuse material,” the GBI said in a release.

The agency said Watson’s home was searched and digital devices were also searched and seized.

He was taken to Berrien County Jail.

