Advertisement

Jury selection in Ryan Duke trial to begin in May 2022

Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in...
Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in connection to disappearance and death of Tara Grinstead.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Jury selection in the trial for a man accused in the disappearance and death of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen is set to start next year.

Jury selection for Ryan Duke’s trial will start May 2, 2022, according to the Irwin County Superior Court.

Duke was charged in connection to Tara Grinstead’s death and disappearance. Grinstead went missing in 2005. In 2017, Duke was arrested for murder in connection to her death.

In March, the Georgia Supreme Court reversed an Irwin County court’s ruling ahead of the trial.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man arrested in Berrien Co. child porn incident

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WALB News Team
The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit started investigating his online activity after getting two tips “regarding the online possession and distribution of images depicting child sexual abuse material.”

News

Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WALB News Team
Troopers were called out to Ellenton Norman Park Road around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

News

Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
Shortly after 5 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West Gordon Street and Lankford Drive about a shooting.

National

Seven children remain in hospital after Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gillian Rawling
A ninth child was discharged from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Sunday afternoon and was able to return home, Children’s reported.

Latest News

National

2021 SC sea turtle nest count will exceed 2020 total

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Loggerheads are the Palmetto State’s primary nesting sea turtles.

National

Experts: Cyber Monday brings additional scam threats for online shoppers

Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST
|
By Maira Ansari
The BBB advises several tips to online shoppers for Cyber Monday this year

Community

Albany’s first-ever cadet program could be a pathway into law enforcement

Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST
|
By Keshawn Ward
Dougherty County's Sheriff's office captain Ted Thomas has been in law enforcement for over 30 years and he believes this is a pathway into law enforcement.

Political

Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight

Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST
|
By Associated Press
Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion.

News

Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later

Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST
|
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago.

Community

Salvation Army of Valdosta brings changes to annual toy drive

Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST
|
By Jennifer Morejon
The Salvation Army is working to make sure every child in the community has toys under the Christmas tree this year.