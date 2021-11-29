Here’s the runoff elections across SWGA on Tuesday

Ask the Expert
Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Run-off elections take place Tuesday in several South Georgia counties.

Incumbent BJ Fletcher is fighting “Dip” Gaines for the Ward 3 Albany City Commission seat.

Ward 3 voters can cast their ballot at their precinct from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

In the Sylvester mayor’s race, Incumbent Charles Jones is in the runoff race with Harold Proctor, Jr.

Voters in Cordele’s Ward 3 will pick between Issac Owens and Don Cole for commissioner. Incumbent John Wiggins is battling Joshua Deriso for Cordele City Commissioner Chairman At-Large.

Voters in Nashville’s Posts 4 and 5 will choose council members. Voting will be at the Annex Building. Incumbent Billy Retterbush faces “Rod” Smith in Post 4. Incumbent Scott Stalnaker battles Shane Willis for Post 5. Voting will be at the Ag Center.

People living in Valdosta’s 7th District will choose between Incumbent Debra Bell and David Gilyard for school board.

On Election Day, if you normally vote at Mathis Auditorium, instead go to the elections office on North Oak Street.

