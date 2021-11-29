Fatal Thanksgiving Colquitt Co. crash under investigation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a Thanksgiving Day crash that killed one person in Colquitt County.

Troopers were called out to Ellenton Norman Park Road around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The Colquitt County Coroner’s Office also responded and confirmed one person was killed.

WALB News 10 has reached out to GSP to learn more specifics of the crash.

The Tursday fatal crash was the only deadly crash the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported in the WALB viewing area during the Thanksgiving travel period.

The travel period started Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. and ended Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, DPS reported 20 people died on Georgia roads during that time.

The number of crash deaths in Georgia around Thanksgiving has gone up in the past couple of years.

