Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. Both sides are telling...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion.

The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether. The 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is facing its most serious challenge in 30 years in front of a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that’s been remade by three appointees of President Donald Trump.

A ruling that overturned Roe would lead to outright bans or severe restrictions on abortion in 26 states. That assessment comes from the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

The case being argued comes from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB's Play of the Week
Week 15: Vote for Play of the Week, get final scores
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Investigators seeking answers after 3 bodies found in Screven County
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Wreck on Philema Road in Lee County on Nov. 24, 2021.
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Philema Road in Lee Co.
Deputies said Tony Devane, 58, died in a crash on Highway 82 near Massey Airport Road.
Worth Co. man killed in Highway 82 crash

Latest News

The Dougherty County Sheriff's office and Albany Police are prepping their next generation of...
Albany’s first-ever cadet program could be a pathway into law enforcement
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Salvation Army toy drive
Salvation Army of Valdosta brings changes to annual toy drive
Christian Singer raises funds to build a house in Haiti
Christian singer raises funds to build a house in Haiti