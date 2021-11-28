Ask the Expert
Seven children remain in hospital after Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin(WISN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ninth child was discharged from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Sunday afternoon and was able to return home, the hospital reported.

Seven children remain in Children’s Wisconsin care after a driver sped through a Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six and injuring more than 60 parade-goers.

Of those seven, three remain in serious condition, three are in fair condition, and one is in good condition, the hospital said.

Children’s Wisconsin reminds that they hold “deep appreciation for the care and compassion of the Children’s Wisconsin team and the ongoing support of our community.”

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline, (414) 266-6500, will remain a resource for any family seeking help with the emotional impact of trauma.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

