ASU graduates goes from homeless to business owner

Tiera Sneed is the owner of a mobile boutique and spa in Albany
By Keshawn Ward and Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University graduate is continuing her mobile business after overcoming a few hardships during the pandemic.

“Coming from being homeless to graduating at Albany State University. All 4 years on my own, that’s one of my biggest accomplishments that I do cherish to this day,” said Tiera Sneed.

Tiera Sneed found ways to overcome the struggles as a retailer by ordering products that aren't...
Tiera Sneed is the owner of a mobile boutique and spa called TeeLashae Minks & Boutique in Albany. She started her business during the pandemic last December.

Sneed found ways to overcome the struggles as a retailer by ordering products that aren’t dependent on the global supply chain.

Tiera Sneed's mobile bus business
“You don’t have to be in the shopping mall if you don’t want to if you’re nervous. You know? Just anywhere if you don’t want to step out, I can pull up to your house and you can get the one-on-one experience,” said Sneed.

With Sneed starting this business during the pandemic, she went through some trial and error.

“COVID isn’t as serious as it was. It’s still serious but not as crazy as it was, as hectic as it was at the very beginning,” said Sneed.

With one year under her belt, Sneed is confident her degree and experience will benefit her future as a business owner.

