Albany’s first-ever cadet program could be a pathway into law enforcement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and Albany Police Department are prepping their next generation of officers.

They’re doing this through their first-ever cadet program.

“It definitely instills discipline in them as well. It will also be leadership that we do know our youth have. With the public safety cadet program, it brings that leadership out in them. Because we know in law enforcement you’ll need that discipline,” said Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office Captain Ted Thomas.

The Public Safety Cadet Program has been ongoing for the past month.

Every Monday, there have been five trainees consistently attending classes where they learn laws and go through physical training to be in top shape.

Cpt. Thomas has been in law enforcement for over 30 years and he believes this is a pathway into law enforcement.

“How to perform under pressure and with the laws they’re learning now, it’s going to better help them learn what true law enforcement is about. It’s going to be a hands-on experience that gives you that idea that if this is something that you truly want to do,” said Thomas.

Jaeda Council is one of the cadets in the program and she’s had an interest in law enforcement since she was a kid. She believes this is the perfect way to get there.

“I wanted a career in law and it has built a bridge to help me get there. I have learned about leadership, policies, character building, more laws, and public safety,” said Council.

Council was recently hired to work at the Dougherty County Jail and she plans to become a police officer in the near future.

Cpt. Thomas said the program is, however, in need of more financial support.

“Looking for someone that knows about grants that will help the youth get the uniforms and equipment that they are in need of,” said Thomas.

The amount the program needs is $5,000.

If you want to support the program, you can donate money or a grant to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

