No. 1 Georgia routs Georgia Tech 45-0, looks ahead to Bama

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) makes a catch for a touchdown as Georgia Tech...
Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) makes a catch for a touchdown as Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims (16) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 1 Georgia finished its undefeated regular season with a 45-0 victory over Georgia Tech.

Georgia gained momentum for next week’s Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta.

It is the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982, when they capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.

Georgia Tech finished with three wins for the third consecutive season under coach Geoff Collins.

