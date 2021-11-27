Gloomy & Cool Sunday Ahead

Highs today were limited to the mid 60s as cooler air took hold of South Georgia.

A cloud deck will move in tonight. It’ll keep temperatures mild, in the low 40s.

Overcast skies will carry into the afternoon and temperatures won’t get much higher than 60 degrees. There’s a slight chance for drizzle throughout the day, but it shouldn’t cause much trouble for your Sunday plans.

A cold front will sweep away the clouds into Monday. Temperatures into the workweek will start in the 30s before warming to the mid 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will build thereafter. This means everyday temperature will be higher than the previous.

Highs near 70 degrees on Wednesday, starting in the 40s. By Friday, highs near 75 degrees and starting off in the 50s. The next front we need to worry about won’t be until next weekend.

