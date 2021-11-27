Ask the Expert
Freeze Warning in effect for SWGA until 8 AM Saturday morning.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front has cleared the area earlier today and this will help us to stay cool with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s overnight. This is why the National Weather Service has a Freeze Warning in effect until 8 AM on Saturday. Some areas may not drop as low as others, but the chance for frost is still likely. High pressure will settle into the area starting early on Saturday. This will give us a nice and sunny day with highs getting into the middle 60s. However, this high-pressure system will be pushed out quickly as clouds move into late Saturday night into Sunday morning. These clouds could provide a few sprinkles in the area, but coverage for any widespread rain is unlikely. This cold front will sustain temperatures in the 60s, but the cooler air will not last as we are heating up into the middle of the next work week. Highs by Wednesday are likely to be in the lower 70s.

