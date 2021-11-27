Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly $1.4 million had been raised as of Saturday for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the GoFundMe fundraiser as they fought for Kevin Strickland’s release, noting that he wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri and would need help paying for basic living expenses. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people who were exonerated through DNA evidence, so the 62-year-old Strickland wouldn’t qualify.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ordered his release on Tuesday, finding that evidence used to convict Strickland had since been recanted or disproven. By midday Saturday, $1.39 million had been donated to help Strickland.

Strickland has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened in 1978 when he was 18 years old.

As he walked out of prison, he said he was “thankful for God walking me through this for 43 years.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB's Play of the Week
Week 15: Vote for Play of the Week, get final scores
Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire
Cordele manufacturing plant deemed inoperable after Tuesday’s fire
Wreck on Philema Road in Lee County on Nov. 24, 2021.
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Philema Road in Lee Co.
Deputies said Tony Devane, 58, died in a crash on Highway 82 near Massey Airport Road.
Worth Co. man killed in Highway 82 crash
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Investigators seeking answers after 3 bodies found in Screven County

Latest News

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID variant
Salvation Army toy drive
Salvation Army of Valdosta brings changes to annual toy drive
Christian Singer raises funds to build a house in Haiti
Christian singer raises funds to build a house in Haiti
A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing...
Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts