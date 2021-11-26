Week 15: Friday night football scores and schedules

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re getting to that point where we find out who’s truly the best in the GHSA as the third round of the playoffs begins tonight. Our game of the week is Buford versus Lee County. A matchup that’s not considered a rivalry but there’s definitely some history between these 6-A powerhouses.

Game of the Week

Buford @ Lee County

GHSA

Collins Hill @ Lowndes

Dougherty @ Carver, Columbus

N Oconee @ Bainbridge

Cedar Grove @ Crisp County

Rabun Co @ Thomasville

Fitzgerald @ Putnam Co

Macon @ Irwin Co

Turner Co @ Metter

Brooks County @ Warren County

Manchester @ Wilcox County

GISA

Edmund Burke @ Terrell Academy

Tiftarea Academy @ John Milledge Academy

