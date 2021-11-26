Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Week 15: Friday night football scores and schedules

WALB's Week 15 Locker Room Report
WALB's Week 15 Locker Room Report
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re getting to that point where we find out who’s truly the best in the GHSA as the third round of the playoffs begins tonight. Our game of the week is Buford versus Lee County. A matchup that’s not considered a rivalry but there’s definitely some history between these 6-A powerhouses.

Game of the Week
  • Buford @ Lee County
GHSA
  • Collins Hill @ Lowndes
  • Dougherty @ Carver, Columbus
  • N Oconee @ Bainbridge
  • Cedar Grove @ Crisp County
  • Rabun Co @ Thomasville
  • Fitzgerald @ Putnam Co
  • Macon @ Irwin Co
  • Turner Co @ Metter
  • Brooks County @ Warren County
  • Manchester @ Wilcox County
GISA
  • Edmund Burke @ Terrell Academy
  • Tiftarea Academy @ John Milledge Academy

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Tony Devane, 58, died in a crash on Highway 82 near Massey Airport Road.
Worth Co. man killed in Highway 82 crash
Wreck on Philema Road in Lee County on Nov. 24, 2021.
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Philema Road in Lee Co.
Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire
Cordele manufacturing plant deemed inoperable after Tuesday’s fire
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed as he was running in a Georgia neighborhood.
Ga. officials react to verdict in Arbery killing

Latest News

WALB
Coach of the Week: Dean Fabrizio
After a win over Cambridge, Lee County's Dean Fabrizio captured this week's Coach of the Week...
Coach of the Week: Dean Fabrizio
WALB
Player of the Week: Joseph Williams of Thomasville
Play of the Week: Dougherty touchdown pass
Dougherty Trojans reclaim gridiron glory in 2021