Week 15: Friday night football scores and schedules
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re getting to that point where we find out who’s truly the best in the GHSA as the third round of the playoffs begins tonight. Our game of the week is Buford versus Lee County. A matchup that’s not considered a rivalry but there’s definitely some history between these 6-A powerhouses.
Game of the Week
- Buford @ Lee County
GHSA
- Collins Hill @ Lowndes
- Dougherty @ Carver, Columbus
- N Oconee @ Bainbridge
- Cedar Grove @ Crisp County
- Rabun Co @ Thomasville
- Fitzgerald @ Putnam Co
- Macon @ Irwin Co
- Turner Co @ Metter
- Brooks County @ Warren County
- Manchester @ Wilcox County
GISA
- Edmund Burke @ Terrell Academy
- Tiftarea Academy @ John Milledge Academy
