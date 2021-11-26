Valdosta Mall and police department gear up for Black Friday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In just a few hours, doors are opening up for some Black Friday sales.

Black Friday at the Valdosta Mall may look normal for shoppers this year.

Doors are set to open Friday morning at 7.

Valdosta Mall gears up for Black Friday. (WALB)

Expect extended hours and big sales.

Mall Manager, Roy Copeland says they’re expecting a large crowd.

“Get here early and bring a lot of patience with you. We are expecting some of our bigger tenants to have lines,” says Copeland.

Valdosta Police Department Chief Leslie Manahan says they will have their mobile command unit on-site, starting Friday and for the rest of this holiday season.

“We appreciate everybody coming to our community, shopping locally and helping our community out. But a few things we want to remind people is when you’re walking to your car like if you’ve gone to the mall and made a big purchase, don’t get your hands full of item before you go to your car,” said Chief Manahan.

Chief Manahan recommends, if you purchased something big or pricey, take it to your car when you can and secure it in your trunk, out of sight.

Remember not to leave packages in your back seat, thieves are quick to break windows.

If you can’t hide it in your car, take it home.

During the holiday shopping season, Chief Manahan says most calls they get are thefts from vehicles.

“Our biggest thing, we want everyone to be careful while out in the holiday season, be aware of your surroundings, know what’s going on around you,” said Chief Manahan.

When you are out shopping, especially alone, be prepared before heading out to your car, try to have keys in hand and ready.

Look around and remain alert to your surroundings.

If shoppers have any issues, approach VPD’s mobile command unit or call 911.

The outside stores at the mall will have their own holiday hours.

The mall will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

