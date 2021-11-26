Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Tis the season for porch pirates and burglaries, police shares holiday safety tips

The Valdosta Police Department is hosting an open house for new recruits and they spoke about...
The Valdosta Police Department is hosting an open house for new recruits and they spoke about some of the issues they face.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - While many South Georgians hit the stores in person for Black Friday, others may have preferred to get their shopping on from the comfort of their home.

With more online shopping comes packages being delivered to your doorsteps, making it a time to watch out for porch pirates.

Valdosta Police Department encourages residents to invest in security cameras.

Although they can’t prevent the crime, it will help during investigations.

When ordering something online, sign up for delivery alerts, so you can immediately grab the package.

If you won’t be home, tell a neighbor or friend to get it for you.

Another problem police see during the holiday season is burglaries.

”We get burglaries, unfortunately, they do occur all the time but a lot of what we see mainly is especially around the college, we get people the college students get some gifts and then go away for two weeks to be home with their parents and unfortunately they left something out and people will break into their apartments,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Police recommend not putting boxes of opened items out on the street.

People driving by will know what you have inside the home, giving crooks ideas and making your home a target.

Take boxes to a recycling location or dumpster.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Tony Devane, 58, died in a crash on Highway 82 near Massey Airport Road.
Worth Co. man killed in Highway 82 crash
Wreck on Philema Road in Lee County on Nov. 24, 2021.
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Philema Road in Lee Co.
Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire
Cordele manufacturing plant deemed inoperable after Tuesday’s fire
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed as he was running in a Georgia neighborhood.
Ga. officials react to verdict in Arbery killing

Latest News

Salvation Army toy drive
Salvation Army of Valdosta brings changes to annual to drive
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Investigators seeking answers after 3 bodies found in Screven County
Rent sign
Georgia outlines plans to improve its slow pace of rental help
The final section of the Golden Ray wreck is hoisted on Oct. 16, 2021, in St. Simons Sound.
Georgia proposes $3 million fine for cargo ship pollution