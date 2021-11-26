Ask the Expert
For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season

The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.
The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - This could be the last Black Friday ever for two of America’s iconic retail brands - Sears and Kmart.

When the two historic brands merged in 2005, there were 3,500 stores nationwide.

But now you’ll only find 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S. and just six Kmarts.

Retail experts predict those numbers will be down to zero soon, but the big box retailers are not alone.

Lord and Taylor completely folded during the pandemic, and JCPenney was forced into bankruptcy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

