Investigators seeking answers after 3 bodies found in Screven County

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to solve a pair of mysteries after three bodies turned up in two Screven County locations.

Authorities on Friday didn’t have any new information to release about the discovery of all three bodies Tuesday, but they said the incidents are open investigations.

Firefighters found one of the bodies inside a home at 1430 Old Poor Robin Road as they were fighting a fire there around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The dead person’s identity wasn’t immediately released. News 12 reached out to the Screven County Coroner’s Office on Friday, but we didn’t get an answer.

The case is still an open investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, state fire marshal’s office and Screven County Fire Department involved.

Later Tuesday, deputies found two more bodies as they were investigating a suspicious vehicle near Whitehill Road.

After being called there around 3 p.m., deputies found the bodies in a pond on the property.

The deceased were identified as 41-year-old Amanda Marie Atkins and 60-year-old Todd Wilson Lee, both of Sylvania.

The investigation continues through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Screven County Sheriff’s Office and Screven County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

