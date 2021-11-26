Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Investigators seeking answers after 3 bodies found in Screven County

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Georgia Bureau of Investigation(WRDW)
By sss
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to solve a pair of mysteries after three bodies turned up in two Screven County locations.

Authorities on Friday didn’t have any new information to release about the discovery of all three bodies Tuesday, but they said the incidents are open investigations.

Firefighters found one of the bodies inside a home at 1430 Old Poor Robin Road as they were fighting a fire there around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

MORE | Augusta shooting sends one person to hospital with injuries

The dead person’s identity wasn’t immediately released. News 12 reached out to the Screven County Coroner’s Office on Friday, but we didn’t get an answer.

The case is still an open investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, state fire marshal’s office and Screven County Fire Department involved.

Later Tuesday, deputies found two more bodies as they were investigating a suspicious vehicle near Whitehill Road.

After being called there around 3 p.m., deputies found the bodies in a pond on the property.

The deceased were identified as 41-year-old Amanda Marie Atkins and 60-year-old Todd Wilson Lee, both of Sylvania.

The investigation continues through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Screven County Sheriff’s Office and Screven County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

MORE | Augusta man charged in Thanksgiving Day stabbing

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Tony Devane, 58, died in a crash on Highway 82 near Massey Airport Road.
Worth Co. man killed in Highway 82 crash
Wreck on Philema Road in Lee County on Nov. 24, 2021.
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Philema Road in Lee Co.
Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire
Cordele manufacturing plant deemed inoperable after Tuesday’s fire
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed as he was running in a Georgia neighborhood.
Ga. officials react to verdict in Arbery killing

Latest News

Salvation Army toy drive
Salvation Army of Valdosta brings changes to annual to drive
The Valdosta Police Department is hosting an open house for new recruits and they spoke about...
‘Tis the season for porch pirates and burglaries, police shares holiday safety tips
Rent sign
Georgia outlines plans to improve its slow pace of rental help
The final section of the Golden Ray wreck is hoisted on Oct. 16, 2021, in St. Simons Sound.
Georgia proposes $3 million fine for cargo ship pollution