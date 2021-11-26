ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This evening will feature more clouds as a low-pressure system pushes into Southwest Georgia. This will be associated with a cold front that will bring in a few showers, but coverage will not be overwhelming by any means of the word. Temperatures will see a difference especially as we head into Saturday. Highs for today will make it into the upper 60 and low 70s, but Saturday will not be as lucky with highs in the mid-60s. Lows will be the biggest difference in temperatures with some of us dropping below freezing and so be cautious with those tender plants once more. This is why the National Weather Service has a Freeze Watch in place from 3 AM to 8 AM Saturday morning. Another cold front has its sights on South Georgia with a minor chance for showers possible during this period. This will arrive by Sunday, but most will remain dry and temperatures will remain cool due to this cold front. However, we will stay dry into the new work week and highs will be warming up.

