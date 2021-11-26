Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Brief rain chances Friday before colder weather returns.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This evening will feature more clouds as a low-pressure system pushes into Southwest Georgia. This will be associated with a cold front that will bring in a few showers, but coverage will not be overwhelming by any means of the word. Temperatures will see a difference especially as we head into Saturday. Highs for today will make it into the upper 60 and low 70s, but Saturday will not be as lucky with highs in the mid-60s. Lows will be the biggest difference in temperatures with some of us dropping below freezing and so be cautious with those tender plants once more. This is why the National Weather Service has a Freeze Watch in place from 3 AM to 8 AM Saturday morning. Another cold front has its sights on South Georgia with a minor chance for showers possible during this period. This will arrive by Sunday, but most will remain dry and temperatures will remain cool due to this cold front. However, we will stay dry into the new work week and highs will be warming up.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Tony Devane, 58, died in a crash on Highway 82 near Massey Airport Road.
Worth Co. man killed in Highway 82 crash
Wreck on Philema Road in Lee County on Nov. 24, 2021.
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Philema Road in Lee Co.
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed as he was running in a Georgia neighborhood.
Ga. officials react to verdict in Arbery killing
Fire at a Cordele manufacturing plant on Nov. 23, 2021.
Firefighters work to put out blaze at old Cordele manufacturing plant

Latest News

WALB Weather 11/25/21
Thanksgiving Evening Forecast WALB 11/25/21
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Briefly milder Thanksgiving Day