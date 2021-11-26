Ask the Expert
Cool Black Friday

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Today we’re beginning in the 50s, but it won’t get much warmer than that.

A cold front is pushing in cooler air. Highs around 60 degrees this afternoon with clearing skies. Winds gust to 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, temps will take a tumble and we’ll see a light freeze.

Building clouds tomorrow afternoon with highs only a few degrees warmer than today.

Those clouds will create a much more mild start to Sunday. It’ll start off in the low to mid 40s then clouds will stick around, keeping highs in the mid 60s once again.

Temps will be slightly colder to begin the workweek before a warmup for the bulk of next week. The 70s is possible by Wednesday

