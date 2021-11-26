Coach of the Week: Dean Fabrizio

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Another Thursday means it’s time to honor another Coach of the Week.

With the second round of the postseason in the books, one man simply outcoached the other team and our week 14 Coach of the Week is Dean Fabrizio of Lee County.

The Trojans are elite eight bound for the fifth straight season and to get there, Lee County would have to hold on late to beat a good Cambridge team.

The Trojans offense doing what they’ve done all year.. and that is score a lot, finishing with the team’s seventh outing with 40 or more points on the season, and in the postseason, led by coach, this team simply found a way to just move on.

“We just told our kids, hey they made some really good plays over there, we’ve had some big penalties that took us out of drives, we just need to stay focused, nobody panic, keep doing what we’re doing and we’re going to be fine and that’s what our kids did in the second half,” said Fabrizio. “They were a 10-1 team and they were a really good football team and we can’t take anybody for granted, you know all the talk all week was hey, we win and we get Buford here at home and the fact they we were able to still take care of business was big and I think the big thing to learn from it is hey, as long as we keep our composure and as long as we stay focused in a game, even if we face a little adversity we’re going to be okay if we just don’t panic.”

Up next, Lee County will play host to Buford with a spot in the final four on the line.

