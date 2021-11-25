Seminole, Brooks counties roads closing for bridge replacements

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - A Seminole County state route and a Brooks County local road are scheduled to close next week for the construction of updated bridges.

The updated bridges represent approximately $3.8 million in construction to bring bridges that meet current design standards to Southwest Georgia.

The construction will require detours at both locations.

Brooks County

The first closure is on Nov. 29 on Troupeville Road at Millrace Creek in Brooks County. The existing bridge was built in 1959. Detour roads for non-local traffic will be Studstill Road, State Route (SR) 133, and Cates Road. The contractor is allowed to close Troupeville Road for 150 calendar days.

Seminole County

SR 45 in Seminole County at Dry Creek north of Iron City is scheduled to close to non-local traffic on Nov. 30. The existing bridge was built in 1972 and will be replaced by one with wider shoulders and slightly wider travel lanes. Detour roads will be SR 91, SR 38, and SR 310. The contractor is allowed to close SR 45 for 180 calendar days.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.