Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Seminole, Brooks counties roads closing for bridge replacements

Georgia Department of Transportation logo (Source: GDOT)
Georgia Department of Transportation logo (Source: GDOT)(walb)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - A Seminole County state route and a Brooks County local road are scheduled to close next week for the construction of updated bridges.

The updated bridges represent approximately $3.8 million in construction to bring bridges that meet current design standards to Southwest Georgia.

The construction will require detours at both locations.

Brooks County

The first closure is on Nov. 29 on Troupeville Road at Millrace Creek in Brooks County. The existing bridge was built in 1959. Detour roads for non-local traffic will be Studstill Road, State Route (SR) 133, and Cates Road. The contractor is allowed to close Troupeville Road for 150 calendar days.

Seminole County

SR 45 in Seminole County at Dry Creek north of Iron City is scheduled to close to non-local traffic on Nov. 30. The existing bridge was built in 1972 and will be replaced by one with wider shoulders and slightly wider travel lanes. Detour roads will be SR 91, SR 38, and SR 310. The contractor is allowed to close SR 45 for 180 calendar days.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Tony Devane, 58, died in a crash on Highway 82 near Massey Airport Road.
Worth Co. man killed in Highway 82 crash
Wreck on Philema Road in Lee County on Nov. 24, 2021.
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Philema Road in Lee Co.
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed as he was running in a Georgia neighborhood.
Ga. officials react to verdict in Arbery killing
Fire at a Cordele manufacturing plant on Nov. 23, 2021.
Firefighters work to put out blaze at old Cordele manufacturing plant

Latest News

Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire
Cordele manufacturing plant deemed inoperable after Tuesday’s fire
Albany’s Viper Unit Motorcycle Club gives back for the Thanksgiving Holiday
Albany’s Viper Unit Motorcycle Club gives back for the Thanksgiving holiday
City of Arlington wastewater algae spill (WALB)
City of Arlington reports another wastewater algae spill
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids