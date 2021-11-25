Ask the Expert
Player of the Week: Joseph Williams of Thomasville

Player of the Week: Joseph Williams
Player of the Week: Joseph Williams(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - After a thrilling week 14 that boasted the second round of the playoffs, this week’s Player of the Week features Joseph Williams of the Thomasville Bulldogs.

The senior came up clutch against Heard County when he broke the game open with a special team play that would earn him the play of the week.

The Bulldogs blocked a punt and Williams returned it 33 yards for a touchdown to help shut the door on the Braves. Williams can do it all and that was evident Friday night at cornerback he had 3 tackles and one interception.

At wide receiver, he accounted for two catches for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Of course, he credits his success to the work they put in during practice a trend he hopes keeps the Bulldogs alive this postseason.

“It feels really good. It feels like I’m helping out a lot and just want to keep going. A good amount of work at practice every day, going hard, listening to what the coaches got to tell us. Going over everything that we have to do for the week and just sticking with it. We’re peaking at the right moment. We got a couple more games we got to play. We want to win the state championship so we got to keep playing together,” said Williams.

Number one Rabun County comes to town Friday night to take on the number two Bulldogs for the elite eight.

