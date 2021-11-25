Lee County prepares for state title rematch in the elite eight

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -The Lee County Trojans are back in the quarter-finals for the fifth straight year.

Friday night, they meet the team that crushed their title hopes in the state championship game a year ago. Lee County or Buford have won the 6-A state title three of the last four years.

The two enter this game-winning their respective region, for Lee, it was the fifth consecutive time.

But this Buford team will be their biggest challenge yet.

The Wolves defense on average is allowing a mere seven points a game and as head coach Dean Fabrizio will tell you, Buford’s offense will exploit the missed assignments.

Fabrizio said, “The thing verse Burford, you got to do it in all three phases. We can’t have a slip up on special teams, we can’t have a slip up on offense, we can’t have a slip up on defense. It’s going to take a total team effort of everybody playing at their highest level.”

Senior defensive back Malcolm Jones added, “It’s definitely going to be a fight now. It’s going to be a whole game four quarters. But we’re going to come in and try to execute and coach set up a good game plan for us.”

The 2020 state championship game between Lee County and Buford ended in a heartbreaking fashion. The Trojans fumbled at the Wolves 3-yard line.

Buford would recover to win it all 34-31.

“First thing that comes to mind is was a great football game it was between two great football teams. It was a hard-fought battle. It was four quarters and then some of a battle. And that’s the thing, we know Friday night we’re going to have to play good, really hard four quarters for a chance to win this game,” Fabrizio said.

Now, both sides are preparing for the second all-time meeting. And there’s only one thing on the players’ minds.

Jones continued, “It’s revenge. What happened last year is in the past. Now we come for revenge. We got to give it all right now, especially the seniors. You don’t get another chance, it’s all or nothing right here.”

The 11-1 Trojans are a battle-tested team and Coach Fabrizio says it’s all to get ready for games like this in the postseason.

“We play games like that in our non-region schedule to prepare us for region play and ultimately games like this. You know, it doesn’t get much better than this. And we’re excited to have this shot at them again Friday night,” said Jones.

