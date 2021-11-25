Chilly to mild and partly cloudy for your Thanksgiving. A few showers arrive after midnight and before daybreak Black Friday. Temperatures will be not as cold. Cooler and breezy the rest of Black Friday. A freezing start Saturday and then cool sunshine. More clouds Sunday and more sun Monday with cooler than average temps until mid week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

