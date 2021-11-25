Ask the Expert
2 more cold fronts
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Chilly to mild and partly cloudy for your Thanksgiving. A few showers arrive after midnight and before daybreak Black Friday. Temperatures will be not as cold. Cooler and breezy the rest of Black Friday. A freezing start Saturday and then cool sunshine. More clouds Sunday and more sun Monday with cooler than average temps until mid week.

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

