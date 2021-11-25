Dougherty Trojans reclaim gridiron glory in 2021

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Trojans continue to add to their remarkable season after taking down a region championship inside class 4a to advance to the quarter-finals.

Leading the way is sophomore quarterback Kam Davis. Davis became the starter his freshman year. The Trojans went 0-5 in the COVID shortened season, but as Davis outlines the team won in many ways off the field.

Now, that success has found its way onto the field in the form of wins. Dougherty sits at 10-2, their best record since 2005. I sat down with Kam to talk about this 2021 team.

With a win on Friday night against Carver-Columbus the Trojans will secure a spot in the final four for the first time since 2005.

