Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Trojans reclaim gridiron glory in 2021

By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Trojans continue to add to their remarkable season after taking down a region championship inside class 4a to advance to the quarter-finals.

Leading the way is sophomore quarterback Kam Davis. Davis became the starter his freshman year. The Trojans went 0-5 in the COVID shortened season, but as Davis outlines the team won in many ways off the field.

Now, that success has found its way onto the field in the form of wins. Dougherty sits at 10-2, their best record since 2005. I sat down with Kam to talk about this 2021 team.

With a win on Friday night against Carver-Columbus the Trojans will secure a spot in the final four for the first time since 2005.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, speaks during a news...
South Ga. residents among 24 indicted in human smuggling, labor trafficking operation
Kendrick Mitchell
Update: Valdosta 17-year-old shot to death identified, suspect wanted
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Fire at a Cordele manufacturing plant on Nov. 23, 2021.
Firefighters work to put out blaze at old Cordele manufacturing plant
Deputies said Tony Devane, 58, died in a crash on Highway 82 near Massey Airport Road.
Worth Co. man killed in Highway 82 crash

Latest News

Dougherty Trojans reclaim gridiron glory in 2021
Lee County Trojans ready for Buford in Elite Eight
Lee County prepares for state title rematch in the elite eight
Player of the Week: Joseph Williams
Player of the Week: Joseph Williams of Thomasville
Crisp County looks to defend Cougar Den in the elite eight