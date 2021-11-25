Ask the Expert
Cordele manufacturing plant deemed inoperable after Tuesday’s fire

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - We have new details surrounding Tuesday’s fire at the West Fraser plant in Cordele.

It is confirmed that fire crews were able to successfully knock out the blaze. Crisp County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Postell said that his team was called out to the West Fraser plant on US Highway 280 West.

Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire
Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire(WALB)

When his team arrived, he said heavy flames were coming through the roof. The cause of the fire is still unknown but Chief Postell said they received help from several neighboring fire departments including Vienna, Cordele, Ashburn, Sumter County, Turner County, Americus, along with others.

Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire
Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire(WALB)

“You know, we appreciate the assistance of all the units that responded and helped us. We wouldn’t have been able to complete the task without their assistance,” said Postell.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported but the building was deemed inoperable.

