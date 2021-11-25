City of Arlington reports another wastewater algae spill

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the City of Arlington announced that the Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced insufficient flocculation of algae that allowed higher than permitted total suspended solids.

The spill happened on Nov. 9 at 16500 Woodvalley Road.

The city said they are working to reduce algae concentration in the oxidation pond.

The upstream and downstream areas will also be tested as directed by the Environmental Protection Division.

Arlington’s previous algae wastewater spill was in July and approximately 430,000 gallons of algae wastewater was spilled.

