Briefly milder Thanksgiving Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following Wednesday morning’s coldest temperatures of the season low 30s, pleasant 60s and abundant sunshine dominated the afternoon.

Tonight not as cold but still chilly as lows drop into the upper 30s around 40. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with milder upper 60s low 70s Thanksgiving Day. Tomorrow night the quiet and dry conditions end as clouds increase followed by a slight chance for showers Friday morning as a cold front slides east.

The front quickly passes with clearing and colder air filters in through Friday afternoon. Lows drop back into the 30s and highs in the low to mid 60s through the weekend into next week.

One forecast model is bringing rain chances back Sunday but for now will watch and update in the coming days. Otherwise a cool dry stretch extends into midweek.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.