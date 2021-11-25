ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An organization in Albany is helping families enjoy a meal this Thanksgiving.

Albany’s Viper Unit Motorcycle Club is celebrating 15 years of giving back by serving boxes filled with food for families to enjoy.

Albany’s Viper Unit Motorcycle Club gives back for the Thanksgiving Holiday (WALB)

The Biker Unit Motorcycle club gathered enough food fit for a Thanksgiving Day meal in boxes before distributing them out to the community.

“You know that just being out here in the community, there are a lot of families in need. And during this time of year, we just try to do what we can to show our support for the needy,” said President of Viper Unit Motorcycle Club, Marvin Thomas.

Thomas says their group is more than just a club, it’s a space for their members to give back.

“Yes, it’s an ongoing effort throughout the membership that I have here. We do fundraisers such as car wash, BBQ plate sales, things of that nature too and help money and then a lot of members donate money and things out of their own pocket too out of their household funds,” said Thomas.

“You see the great men and woman standing behind me that, they know people and I know people throughout churches or what have you that we go to and visit. And we bring back those names and we take those names, and we go out and go prepare those baskets,” said Thomas.

One of the recipients of the boxes says she couldn’t be happier to receive a selfless gift like this.

Lilie Willims- recipient of thanksgiving meal box (WALB)

“I’m just so happy that they thought enough of me to do it. That’s my church that they thought enough of me to bring me a box. I got so much love for them,” said Lilie Willims, a recipient of one of the Thanksgiving boxes.

“I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. Because they didn’t have to do it and I appreciate it,” said Willims.

The organization is planning to host a similar food giveaway for Christmas.

