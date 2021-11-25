Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany’s Viper Unit Motorcycle Club gives back for the Thanksgiving holiday

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An organization in Albany is helping families enjoy a meal this Thanksgiving.

Albany’s Viper Unit Motorcycle Club is celebrating 15 years of giving back by serving boxes filled with food for families to enjoy.

Albany’s Viper Unit Motorcycle Club gives back for the Thanksgiving Holiday
Albany’s Viper Unit Motorcycle Club gives back for the Thanksgiving Holiday(WALB)

The Biker Unit Motorcycle club gathered enough food fit for a Thanksgiving Day meal in boxes before distributing them out to the community.

“You know that just being out here in the community, there are a lot of families in need. And during this time of year, we just try to do what we can to show our support for the needy,” said President of Viper Unit Motorcycle Club, Marvin Thomas.

Thomas says their group is more than just a club, it’s a space for their members to give back.

“Yes, it’s an ongoing effort throughout the membership that I have here. We do fundraisers such as car wash, BBQ plate sales, things of that nature too and help money and then a lot of members donate money and things out of their own pocket too out of their household funds,” said Thomas.

Albany’s Viper Unit Motorcycle Club gives back for the Thanksgiving Holiday
Albany’s Viper Unit Motorcycle Club gives back for the Thanksgiving Holiday(WALB)

“You see the great men and woman standing behind me that, they know people and I know people throughout churches or what have you that we go to and visit. And we bring back those names and we take those names, and we go out and go prepare those baskets,” said Thomas.

One of the recipients of the boxes says she couldn’t be happier to receive a selfless gift like this.

Lilie Willims- recipient of thanksgiving meal box
Lilie Willims- recipient of thanksgiving meal box(WALB)

“I’m just so happy that they thought enough of me to do it. That’s my church that they thought enough of me to bring me a box. I got so much love for them,” said Lilie Willims, a recipient of one of the Thanksgiving boxes.

“I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. Because they didn’t have to do it and I appreciate it,” said Willims.

The organization is planning to host a similar food giveaway for Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Tony Devane, 58, died in a crash on Highway 82 near Massey Airport Road.
Worth Co. man killed in Highway 82 crash
Wreck on Philema Road in Lee County on Nov. 24, 2021.
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Philema Road in Lee Co.
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed as he was running in a Georgia neighborhood.
Ga. officials react to verdict in Arbery killing
Fire at a Cordele manufacturing plant on Nov. 23, 2021.
Firefighters work to put out blaze at old Cordele manufacturing plant

Latest News

Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire
Cordele manufacturing plant deemed inoperable after Tuesday’s fire
Georgia Department of Transportation logo (Source: GDOT)
Seminole, Brooks counties roads closing for bridge replacements
Move Christian Church
Albany church seeking 200 pairs of shoes for shoe drive
Jada Shipp- Albany State University senior and her mother.
ASU student gives back to the community for Thanksgiving