Albany church seeking 200 pairs of shoes for shoe drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Move Christian Church is trying to get over 100 shoes to give to people in the United States and Mexico.

This came after one of their church members took a trip to Mexico. Kim Badillo realized how many people in the world just need a pair of shoes.

Move Christian church's student ministry member, Kim Badillo pitched this idea after she saw multiple people with no shoes in Mexico. (WALB)

“There were so many people of all walks of life, of all age groups, that just didn’t have a clean pair of tennis shoes or none at all. And they would stand out in the street after it rained and wash their feet so it would be clean,” said Badillo.

As soon as Badillo got back in town, she pitched an idea to Move Christian Church to create a shoe drive.

Youth Minister Dalton Smith was all in for this idea and he expressed how grateful they are for any donation.

“It doesn’t matter how old or if they’re flip flops, sandals, baby shoes, so we’re taking anything and everything just so we could bless somebody else,” said Smith.

Smith said Badillo plans to deliver shoes to people in Mexico and he has already got in contact with community programs. (WALB)

Smith also detailed how they will send off the shoes once it’s the cut-off date on December 26, which includes Badillo and her family making another trip to Mexico.

“So they’re just going to drive straight down there and give it to a mission organization down there and locally here, I’m already contacting some of our community outreach programs here and we’re just going to deliver boxes at a time and they can distribute where they know the most need is,” said Smith.

Smith said Wild Side Running Store has donated 50 pairs of shoes and he’s happy that they’re at the quarter mark in the first week of the shoe drive.

Smith said Wild Side Running store donated 50 pairs of shoes. (WALB)

We tried to reach out to Wild Side for comment but they weren’t available at this time.

If you would like to drop off a pair of shoes, you can bring them to Move Christian Church at1501 Whispering Pines Road, or Wild Side at 2341 Lake Park Drive in Albany. You have until December 26.

You can also contact Dalton Smith (813) 507-0065 and Kim Badillo (229) 669-7294 if you have any questions.

