Valdosta man arrested for vehicle theft

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested for vehicle theft Tuesday, according to the police department.

Around 3:20 p.m., police said an officer saw a possible stolen 2015 Infiniti Q50 at Hudson Dockett Homes in the 800 block of South Fry Street.

After further investigation by detectives and others, officers determined that Issac Miller, 25, had been in possession of the vehicle and was driving it earlier in the day.

Miller was taken into custody for an active warrant from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, as well as theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.

He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“This was great work by our patrol officer who observed this vehicle and even though steps had been made to conceal the identity of the vehicle, through investigation our officer was able to confirm that it was stolen. Detectives were able to follow up and identify who had been in possession of the vehicle,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

