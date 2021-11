THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - City of Thomasville employees have surpassed a goal they set to donate food items to the Thomas County Food Bank and Outreach Center.

Employees set a goal to donate 5,000 nonperishable items.

In total, 5,047 items were donated to the food bank.

Team Thomasville Project 5000 ✅ Earlier this month, City of Thomasville employees embarked on a mission to donate 5000... Posted by City of Thomasville, GA - Government on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

