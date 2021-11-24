Ask the Expert
Shoplifter with a sweet tooth gets nearly $55 worth of candy

By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies want to question a man and a woman about the theft of nearly $55 worth of candy from a convenience store.

The shoplifting incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Circle K at 1488 Reynolds St., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman entered the store and stood near the candy aisle, then went around the display rack out of sight and squatted, according to an employee. The employee left from behind the counter and saw he woman putting items in her bag, deputies reported. The employee told her he needed to look in her bag, but she said, “These are mine. I have a receipt for this.” The employee said he saw an empty Starburst candy box on the floor where the woman had squatted before she left the store in an unknown direction.

The employee said $54.38 worth of candy had been taken from the rack.

Deputies released a photo of a man and a woman sought for questioning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

