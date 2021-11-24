Ask the Expert
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Philema Road in Lee Co.

Wreck on Philema Road in Lee County on Nov. 24, 2021.
Wreck on Philema Road in Lee County on Nov. 24, 2021.(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - At least one person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Lee County on Philema Road, according to Chief Deputy Lewis Harris with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris said there were injuries and someone was taken to the hospital and that Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is working the accident.

GSP said that three vehicles were involved and that three people were injured.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more details. We will provide updates as more information comes in.

