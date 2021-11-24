Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Girl, 4, woman, 55, killed in Michigan house explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were killed in an overnight explosion and fire that destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several more and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood. The cause of the explosion Monday night remains under investigation. Authorities said Tuesday that the woman died at a hospital, and that fire crews and a police cadaver dog found the child in the rubble of her home. Her father is in critical condition and another person suffered minor injuries. Earlier Tuesday, authorities said the adult victim was a 70-year-old man and the then-missing child was a 3-year-old girl but they corrected that information later in the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Mitchell
Update: Valdosta 17-year-old shot to death identified, suspect wanted
David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, speaks during a news...
South Ga. residents among 24 indicted in human smuggling, labor trafficking operation
The damage to the power pole and vehicles resulted from a police pursuit in Sylvester.
Driver airlifted after police pursuit through Sylvester
Generic image
Colquitt Co. teen killed in ATV accident
Pastors Brynn and Joshua Copron's changed the church's name so it could reflect the vision of...
Albany church relocates to Leesburg after raising over $1M

Latest News

Fire
Firefighters work to put out blaze at old Cordele manufacturing plant
FILE - Native American singer Joanne Shenandoah poses at the ancient Oneida Indian village site...
Joanne Shenandoah, celebrated Native American singer, dies
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday
FILE - Police officers and emergency crews park outside the Louis Vuitton store in San...
LA luxury mall latest to be hit by smash-and-grab thieves