Ga. officials react to verdict in Arbery killing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials across the Peach State are reacting to the recent verdict of the three men charged in connection to the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Arbey was a victim of “vigilantism that has no place in Georgia.”

My statement on the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery trial: pic.twitter.com/tIEtrJZr8f — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 24, 2021

Attorney General Chris Carr said the verdict “brings us one step closer to justice, healing and reconciliation for Ahmaud’s family, the community, the state and the nation.”

The loss of Ahmaud Arbery was a tragedy that should have never occurred. Today’s verdict brings us one step closer to justice, healing and reconciliation for Ahmaud’s family, the community, the state and the nation. — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) November 24, 2021

Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock said he was grateful to the jury for their service and for a “verdict that says Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered.”

I'm grateful to the jury for their service and for a verdict that says Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered. He was a son, a nephew, a child of God, and he did not deserve to die in this way.



I'm praying for Ahmaud’s family as they begin the difficult journey towards healing. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2021

Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia’s 4th District said he’s praying for comfort for Arbery’s family and friends.

“This verdict speaks also, to the direction where Georgia is headed,” Johnson said. “Forward, not back.”

Justice was served by a South Georgia jury, which found that #AhmaudArberry was murdered for running while Black.



I pray Ahmaud’s family and friends find comfort today. This verdict speaks also, to the direction where Georgia is headed. Forward, not back. pic.twitter.com/0DySeCfOlB — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) November 24, 2021

Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia’s 1st Congressional District said justice was served on Wednesday.

My statement on the guilty verdicts in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery: pic.twitter.com/2E5LtIP0lK — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) November 24, 2021

Others in Southwest Georgia have also reacted to the verdict.

Valdosta State University President Dr. Richard Carvajal said Arbery’s death resonated with many.

Please see the below statement from VSU President Dr. Richard Carvajal on today’s verdict in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/38zKB7B51B — Valdosta State University (@valdostastate) November 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.