Next front brings a slight rain chance
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
First widespread freeze of the season warms into the middle 60s this afternoon with full sunshine. Thanksgiving starts cold and ends mild with some clouds. A cold front arrives early Friday with a slight chance of shower in the morning. Cooler to colder Friday into Saturday. Highs stay in the 60s and lows after briefly reach the upper 40s Friday AM return to the middle to upper 30s. Frost will be possible Saturday morning. Skies should generally be mostly clear, except Sunday when we may have more clouds.

Chris Zelman

