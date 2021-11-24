Ask the Expert
Firefighters work to put out blaze at old Cordele manufacturing plant

Fire
Fire(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Fire crews are working to knock down a fire at the old Norbord pressed wood manufacturing plant in Cordele, just off of US Highway 280, according to Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Hancock said the Sumter County and Vienna fire departments are also on scene.

First responders were unable to provide a lot of details at this time as they work to battle the blaze.

WALB is sending a crew to the scene and we will provide updates as more information comes in.

