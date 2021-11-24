Early voting turnout low in Albany runoff election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday was the last day for early voting in Albany. This is for the runoff election between Ward 3 Albany City Commission candidates BJ Fletcher and Dip Gaines.

There are a little more than 8,000 people who could vote in the runoff election.

Monday and Tuesday combined, the Dougherty County Elections Office said they had a total of 135 people come out.

Ginger Nickerson is the Dougherty County elections supervisor. (WALB)

Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said they’ve mailed out 23 absentee ballots and have gotten 12 back.

The next time Ward 3 voters can cast their ballot in this runoff election will be Election Day. That’s Nov. 30, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

“We know the individuals who did not vote on Nov. 2are still eligible to vote on Nov. 30. So, we encourage those that voted previously to come out and we encourage those that did not come out and participate in this runoff election,” said Nickerson.

If you’re one of those who still has an absentee ballot, you have until 7 p.m. on Tuesday to get that into the elections office.

Albany Ward 3 precincts

Precinct 2 - Sherwood Elementary

Precinct 3 - Covenant Presbyterian Church

Precinct 6 - Merry Acres Middle School

Precinct 12 - Driskell Sports Park

Precinct 13 - Shiloh Baptist Church

Precinct 14 - Littman Cathedral

Precinct 15 - Phoebe Healthworks

