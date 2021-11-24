Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Early voting turnout low in Albany runoff election

The next time Ward 3 voters can cast their ballot in this runoff election will be Election Day....
The next time Ward 3 voters can cast their ballot in this runoff election will be Election Day. That’s Nov. 30, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday was the last day for early voting in Albany. This is for the runoff election between Ward 3 Albany City Commission candidates BJ Fletcher and Dip Gaines.

There are a little more than 8,000 people who could vote in the runoff election.

Monday and Tuesday combined, the Dougherty County Elections Office said they had a total of 135 people come out.

Ginger Nickerson is the Dougherty County elections supervisor.
Ginger Nickerson is the Dougherty County elections supervisor.(WALB)

Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said they’ve mailed out 23 absentee ballots and have gotten 12 back.

The next time Ward 3 voters can cast their ballot in this runoff election will be Election Day. That’s Nov. 30, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

“We know the individuals who did not vote on Nov. 2are still eligible to vote on Nov. 30. So, we encourage those that voted previously to come out and we encourage those that did not come out and participate in this runoff election,” said Nickerson.

If you’re one of those who still has an absentee ballot, you have until 7 p.m. on Tuesday to get that into the elections office.

Albany Ward 3 precincts
  • Precinct 2 - Sherwood Elementary
  • Precinct 3 - Covenant Presbyterian Church
  • Precinct 6 - Merry Acres Middle School
  • Precinct 12 - Driskell Sports Park
  • Precinct 13 - Shiloh Baptist Church
  • Precinct 14 - Littman Cathedral
  • Precinct 15 - Phoebe Healthworks

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, speaks during a news...
South Ga. residents among 24 indicted in human smuggling, labor trafficking operation
Kendrick Mitchell
Update: Valdosta 17-year-old shot to death identified, suspect wanted
Fire at a Cordele manufacturing plant on Nov. 23, 2021.
Firefighters work to put out blaze at old Cordele manufacturing plant
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
The damage to the power pole and vehicles resulted from a police pursuit in Sylvester.
Driver airlifted after police pursuit through Sylvester

Latest News

They gave out 500 meals in 30 minutes.
Albany organizations give over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals
He is facing several charges.
Fla. man arrested in Valdosta after stolen property, carjacking, police chase
25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed as he was running in a Georgia neighborhood.
Ga. officials react to verdict in Arbery killing
He was taken into custody for an active warrant from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, as...
Valdosta man arrested for vehicle theft