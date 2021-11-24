Coldest temps of the season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanksgiving week continues on a sunny but chilly note. Tonight much colder as lows drop to and around 32°. A Freeze Warning is in effect through 8am Wednesday. It’ll be the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Hope you’ve taken care of your sensitive plants and pets outside. This holiday chill extends into Thanksgiving morning with lows upper 30s followed by a brief afternoon warm-up as highs top upper 60s near 70.

Next cold front moves into SGA Friday with very little rain but a reinforcing shot of colder and drier air. Showers enter areas along the AL/GA line around sunrise then pushing east toward I-75 midmorning. As the front passes rapid clearing through the afternoon. Winds shift northwest behind the boundary ushering in drier and colder air for the holiday weekend. Sunshine and below average temperatures hold into next week lows mid-upper 30s around 40 and highs low-mid 60s.

