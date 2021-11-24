Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Coldest temps of the season

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanksgiving week continues on a sunny but chilly note. Tonight much colder as lows drop to and around 32°. A Freeze Warning is in effect through 8am Wednesday. It’ll be the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Hope you’ve taken care of your sensitive plants and pets outside. This holiday chill extends into Thanksgiving morning with lows upper 30s followed by a brief afternoon warm-up as highs top upper 60s near 70.

Next cold front moves into SGA Friday with very little rain but a reinforcing shot of colder and drier air. Showers enter areas along the AL/GA line around sunrise then pushing east toward I-75 midmorning. As the front passes rapid clearing through the afternoon. Winds shift northwest behind the boundary ushering in drier and colder air for the holiday weekend. Sunshine and below average temperatures hold into next week lows mid-upper 30s around 40 and highs low-mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, speaks during a news...
South Ga. residents among 24 indicted in human smuggling, labor trafficking operation
Kendrick Mitchell
Update: Valdosta 17-year-old shot to death identified, suspect wanted
The damage to the power pole and vehicles resulted from a police pursuit in Sylvester.
Driver airlifted after police pursuit through Sylvester
Fire at a Cordele manufacturing plant on Nov. 23, 2021.
Firefighters work to put out blaze at old Cordele manufacturing plant
Pastors Brynn and Joshua Copron's changed the church's name so it could reflect the vision of...
Albany church relocates to Leesburg after raising over $1M

Latest News

Freeze Warning tonight
First Alert Weather Tuesday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather