ASU student gives back to the community for Thanksgiving

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) senior is giving back in a big way.

Jada Shipp decided to give out Thanksgiving meals with the help of her friends in celebration of her upcoming birthday. The group spread out across downtown Albany to pass out meals to those in need.

ASU Students gives back to the community for Thanksgiving (WALB)

Shipp worked with ASU organizations and other volunteers from different clubs across campus. Her biggest takeaway from Tuesday was to remember the spirit of giving this holiday season.

“I just want everybody to just give back to the community like there is so much going on in the world today and it’s just better to give out than to always receive,” said Shipp.

Shipp was able to give out around 100 plates of food across the community with the help of her friends and fellow classmates. They gathered donations around the ASU campus to raise funds to cook the food.

