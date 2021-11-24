Ask the Expert
Albany organizations give over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals

They gave out 500 meals in 30 minutes.
They gave out 500 meals in 30 minutes.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four nonprofits teamed up to feed the Good Life City. They said they reached their goal of providing 1,200 meals.

The organizations served the meals in two locations. They said in the first 30 minutes, they served around 500 meals.

Our Kids Our future, John Trell Foundation, One Albany and The X For Boys make up “Organizations That Care.” On Wednesday, they fed Albany.

Volunteer and CEO For Our Kids Our Future Rodriquez Thomas said the city has been extremely grateful.

“It’s been amazing. We had a rush at one time. We had to get one order for 110 plates for one place. People are asking how they can help, ‘do you guys still need money, donations,’ so it’s been nothing but love,” said Thomas.

That theme of thankfulness was seen on both sites.

Founder of Organizations That Care and the John Trell Foundation Shovakia Bryant said out of the four years they've been feeding the city, this year, they had the most deliveries.(WALB)

Founder of Organizations That Care and the John Trell Foundation Shovakia Bryant said out of the four years they’ve been feeding the city, this year, they had the most deliveries.

“A lot of people are saying let them know so next time we do this, they can donate or volunteer. Assist us in any way. Last year, our deliveries were mainly to the nursing homes and the colleges, but this year is spread-out all-around Albany,” said Bryant.

The X for Boys Founder King Randall said this has been something he’s proud to be a part of.

“A lot of hard times are going on right now. Turkeys are extremely expensive, so it’s really important for us to be able to feed the community and I think that’s extremely important,” said Randall.

They said they’re glad to make a difference in people’s lives.

The X for Boys Founder King Randall said this has been something he's proud to be a part of.(WALB)

″A woman left here saying I have six kids and I don’t know how they would’ve eaten today and to know that those meals, those plates will help those kids make it through tonight, we know we were able to help somebody.” said Thomas.

They’re already making plans for next year.

“We are looking to host something to where the masses come. This is not for the less fortunate, this is not for homeless, this is for the community,” said Thomas.

If you’re a nonprofit and you’d like to be a part of this next year contact Bryant at (678) 631-8178.

