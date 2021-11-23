Terrell Academy Eagles soar to the semi-finals

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - In the GISA it’s down to the final four best teams inside class 2-A. For the first time since 2018, the Terrell Academy Eagles have earned themselves a spot.

Head Coach Bill Murdock said it feels great still getting to compete in late November, “It’s exciting. I always tell the kids if you get to play on Thanksgiving, you’ve had a real good season.”

The 10-1 Eagles are sporting their best season since their championship run in 2009. Through 11 games, they’ve accounted for 473 points, the most points since 2008.

Murdock told me they find themselves in the semi-finals because of the way they play for each other.

“They have just gotten along so well together and you know we’ve bonded as a team and they really care about each other and that’s the main thing. They’re playing for the team, not individual stats. And that’s when you have a chance to be special,” Murdock said.

Senior quarterback Lawrence Carpenter said, “The end goal is the state championship. But I think, we’re all good friends, we all hang out. We have very good chemistry and we play for each other. I think that’s the biggest thing, we play through each other, no matter who’s on the field. We do it for us, our coaches, and our team.”

Though this is a team that’s battled through adversity and injuries to their top players. Carpenter said it’s the next man up as they get set to face Edmund Burke at home.

“It’s great. I mean we’re a little beat up right now, but we’ll take it practice by practice, play by play, and see what happens,” Carpenter continued.

For this team to reach Macon for the title game, the defense will have to set the tone early.

Murdock added, “Augusta Prep had a good offense and we shut them down completely. Edmund Burke is going to be a big problem also but I feel they’re up for it. Coach Walker and the coaches have done a good job and we really have played well on defense.”

The Eagles and Spartans will kick off at 7:30 p.m... from Coach Don Beard Field, Friday night.

