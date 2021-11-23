Ask the Expert
Team of the Week: Crisp County Cougars
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Cougars are on a nine-game winning streak after downing the state runner-up from a year ago in Oconee County.

The Cougars handed the Warriors a 26-10 loss in the second round. That’s why they’re our Team of the Week.

The Cougars held Oconee to their fewest points of the year. Head Coach Miguel Patrick said their defense dominated the Warriors by taking away their vertical game and controlling the line of scrimmage.

On the offensive side, the 26 points that Crisp scored were the second most points Oconee allowed all season.

“Well, the biggest thing is, we have a good football team. I don’t think anybody really expected us to be this good and this far in the season. But we’re here now and we’re going to try and take everything that’s in front of us,” said Patrick.

After starting the year 0-3, Patrick said they’re back to playing Cougar football.

Patrick added, “Our biggest takeaway is that these guys are so coachable‚ they play so extremely hard, and they play together. That’s the biggest takeaway, we’re a good football team but we’re an even better family.”

Coach Patrick will meet his former team and Crisp County rival in Cedar Grove Friday night. The two square off inside the Cougar Den in the quarterfinals.

Crisp defeated Cedar Grove at home in the quarterfinals last season.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

