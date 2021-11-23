Ask the Expert
Publix, Winn-Dixie limit some Thanksgiving items

FILE PHOTO: A Publix grocery store.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - Two Florida-based grocery chains are limiting the number of items sold to customers ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials say Publix and Winn-Dixie are placing limits on some items due to the ongoing supply chain issues.

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast. 

Jacksonville, Florida-based Winn-Dixie has stores in five Southern states.

Last week, Publix began limiting customers to two each of key Thanksgiving items including canned cranberry sauce, pie filling, jarred gravy, cream cheese and bacon. Winn-Dixie is limiting turkeys to one per customer.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Terrell Academy Eagles soar to the semi-finals