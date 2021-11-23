Play of the Week: Thomasville blocked punt turns into six points

Ask the Expert
Play of the Week: Thomasville blocks punt and returns for a touchdown
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In the second round of the state playoffs, our southwest Georgia teams delivered when it came to making the big plays.

The week 14 Play of the Week came from Rose City. It was option two that won top play.

Even better, it was a special team’s play that won it.

The Bulldogs block a punt shoots up into the sky and Joseph Williams snags it out of the air. Williams takes it to the house to add on another touchdown for the senior.

The Bulldogs went on to win big 42-16.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

