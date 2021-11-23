Advertisement

Phoebe sees over $1B economic impact in 2019

The Phoebe Tower
The Phoebe Tower(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In 2019, Phoebe Putney Health System had over a $1 billion impact on the southwest Georgia economy per the latest economic impact data from the Georgia Hospital Association.

The health system had a $1.46 billion impact, the Georgia Hospital Association found.

Below is the breakdown of the impact from each Phoebe hospital:

The report found Phoebe created 8,264 full-time jobs in the region.

“This study shows nearly 27% of all the jobs in Dougherty County would not exist without Phoebe. That figure accentuates how important Phoebe is to our area and highlights how much money Phoebe family members pump into the economy by supporting local small businesses in the many southwest Georgia communities in which our employees live,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “We take our role as a community and corporate leader seriously, and we work closely with many partners on workforce and economic development throughout our region. We know one of the most important things industries look at when considering locating in an area, is the quality of the available healthcare resources. Even through the pandemic, we have continued our work to enhance and expand services and improve access to care for the people of southwest Georgia.”

