Organizations preparing to feed the Good Life City on Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several nonprofit organizations will team up to feed the Good Life City on Wednesday.

Volunteers spent multiple days preparing the food. They said they’re hoping to feed around 1,200 people.

Our Kids Our Future, the John Trell Foundation, One Albany and The X For Boys make up “Organizations That Care.”

What started with one organization feeding the city four years ago, led to a new addition each year.

Our Kids Our Future CEO Rodriquez Thomas said teaming up with other nonprofits helps them feed more people.

Founder of Organizations That Care and the John Trell Foundation Shavokia Davis Bryant said although most of the organizers live in Atlanta, they want to give back to the city that made them. (WALB)

“We just want to be able to show the community that we are still here, even though we don’t physically live in Albany. We are from Albany, and we care about our city. We want to ensure that we give back,” said Bryant.

Executive Director for One Albany Camille Blakely said this is an event for anyone and everyone.

“We’re reaching out to Albany State University, Albany Tech. We reached out to nursing homes at the Albany Housing Authority. For the students, that can’t get home for the holidays, we make sure they have a meal,” said Blakely.

About the event:

It will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. They will hand out free plates of turkey, greens and dressing at two locations, which are Brooks Plaza and 1005 Cherry Ave

They said both locations are drive-thrus. You pull up and tell them how many plates you need.

“For those who can’t make it, we do have drivers that will be delivering plates. If you contact one of the organizations, we will make sure we can accommodate the need, but just know once the food is gone, it’s gone,” Thomas said.

For more information about volunteering, call Bryant at (678) 631-8178.

