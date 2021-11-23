Meet Aquemini, Ga.’s youngest phlebotomist

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Aquemini Trotter is not just a 17-year-old honors graduate from Fitzgerald High School. She is also the youngest certified phlebotomist in Georgia.

Very few people are able to have this title under their belt, but she does.

A phlebotomist is someone that takes blood samples and analyzes patients for different types of known and unknown illnesses. To only be 17, Aquemini has the drive to accomplish anything she puts her mind to.

Aquemini said Quatassa Trotter, her mother, is the reason behind her having the courage to take the required course to advance her life and career. By doing this, she is the youngest undergraduate from Ycarte Health Career Center and is the first dual enrollment student ever. This is how she made history for the Peach State.

“I’m super proud of her. She’s graduating high school a year early, as well as she achieved that milestone all while maintaining an above average of a 96% for the nine weeks. I’m very excited, I’m very happy and I’m very proud,” Quatassa said.

Aquemini said taking the nine weeks-long course at Ycarte Health Career Center was the best and that it felt like home when she attended. This did not come easy for her because she still had to maintain her regular high school schedule. However, her teachers were very helpful and supportive during this process.

The 17-year-old phlebotomist is a trailblazer for her peers.

Aquemini said she wants fellow students to know that standing out and being different is what will help you exceed in life.

“Don’t listen to other people, do what you want to do. The sky is the limit. Make sure that you’re doing it for you and make sure that you’re doing something that you want to do,” Aquemini said.

She will be attending Wiregrass Technical college for a year to obtain her associate’s in nursing and will further her career to obtain her bachelor’s to become a nurse practitioner at the college of her choice when she decides on where she wants to go.

The staff and students of Fitzgerald High School are all very proud of this magnificent milestone that she has accomplished. They all look forward to seeing what she does in the future.

