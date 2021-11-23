Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

It’s been almost a month since Tifton voters approved liquor sales. Now what?

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been three weeks since voters in Tifton approved distilled liquor stores in the city for the first time ever.

But businesses owners still have a lot of questions about the process for getting a license.

Tifton city leaders told WALB News 10 on Tuesday that the city is working to get a solid plan for those who can qualify for the liquor license.

“They are going to draw the city out into four different zones and they are going to pick one application from each zone, and those four people will be the ones that can open up the liquor stores,” said Heather Cheek of 41 Beverage.

Tifton has been a dry city for many years.

Whether or not to allow package liquor sales has been one of the main debates. Many pushed for it because potential customers were taking their businesses to neighboring towns.

As of now, some business owners are anxious to move forward.

WALB News 10 asked city leaders a number of questions about what happens now, like how much liquor licenses will cost, who will get them and when those licenses would have to be renewed.

Tifton City Manager Pete Pyrzenski said the city is still trying to figure it all out and they’re not yet ready to answer those questions just yet. City officials said there would be a detailed plan before the new year.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Mitchell
Update: Valdosta 17-year-old shot to death identified, suspect wanted
David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, speaks during a news...
South Ga. residents among 24 indicted in human smuggling, labor trafficking operation
Generic image
Colquitt Co. teen killed in ATV accident
The damage to the power pole and vehicles resulted from a police pursuit in Sylvester.
Driver airlifted after police pursuit through Sylvester
Pastors Brynn and Joshua Copron's changed the church's name so it could reflect the vision of...
Albany church relocates to Leesburg after raising over $1M

Latest News

WALB
It’s been almost a month since Tifton voters approved liquor sales. Now what?
WALB
SWGA organizations offering Narcan to combat drug overdoses
WALB
South Ga. organization works to raise awareness on teen dating violence
WALB
Salvation Army Meal Giveaway
WALB
VSU works to Conserve and Reforest Campus Trees