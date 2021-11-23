It’s been almost a month since Tifton voters approved liquor sales. Now what?

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been three weeks since voters in Tifton approved distilled liquor stores in the city for the first time ever.

But businesses owners still have a lot of questions about the process for getting a license.

Tifton city leaders told WALB News 10 on Tuesday that the city is working to get a solid plan for those who can qualify for the liquor license.

“They are going to draw the city out into four different zones and they are going to pick one application from each zone, and those four people will be the ones that can open up the liquor stores,” said Heather Cheek of 41 Beverage.

Tifton has been a dry city for many years.

Whether or not to allow package liquor sales has been one of the main debates. Many pushed for it because potential customers were taking their businesses to neighboring towns.

As of now, some business owners are anxious to move forward.

WALB News 10 asked city leaders a number of questions about what happens now, like how much liquor licenses will cost, who will get them and when those licenses would have to be renewed.

Tifton City Manager Pete Pyrzenski said the city is still trying to figure it all out and they’re not yet ready to answer those questions just yet. City officials said there would be a detailed plan before the new year.

